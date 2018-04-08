Stars' Tony Calderone: Signs contract with Dallas

Calderone inked an entry-level contract with Dallas on Sunday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Throughout Calderone's four seasons playing for University of Michigan he continued progressing each year, and capped it off by recorded 45 points (25 goals, 20 assists) and going plus-14 in 40 games during 2017-18, but fell just short at the Frozen Four as Michigan was downed 4-3 by Notre Dame in the semifinal. The 23-year-old will presumably start next season in the AHL and begin the first chapter of his professional career, but if he impresses during training camp, he could make Dallas' opening roster next season.