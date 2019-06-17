Erixon agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Vaxjo Lakers HC (Sweden) on Saturday.

Erixon logged 28 games for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season, in which he notched fire assists, 18 PIM and a plus-6 rating. In his career, the blueliner appeared in 93 NHL games for the Rangers, Blue Jackets, Blackhawk and Maple Leafs, but was never able to earn a permanent spot on a 23-man roster. A move back to his native Sweden likely marks the end of Erixon's time in North America and figures to retire with two goals, 12 assists and 38 PIM in the NHL.