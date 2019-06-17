Tim Erixon: Secures two-year deal overseas
Erixon agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Vaxjo Lakers HC (Sweden) on Saturday.
Erixon logged 28 games for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season, in which he notched fire assists, 18 PIM and a plus-6 rating. In his career, the blueliner appeared in 93 NHL games for the Rangers, Blue Jackets, Blackhawk and Maple Leafs, but was never able to earn a permanent spot on a 23-man roster. A move back to his native Sweden likely marks the end of Erixon's time in North America and figures to retire with two goals, 12 assists and 38 PIM in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...