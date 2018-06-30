Tyler Ennis: Bought out by Minnesota

The Wild placed Ennis on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout Saturday, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.

Ennis has one year remaining on his five-year, $23 million contract, so the Wild will free up approximately $2.4 million in cap space by sending him packing. The 2008 first-round pick is still a serviceable depth forward, so he'll likely garner interest from NHL clubs looking for bottom-six help this offseason.