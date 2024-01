Ennis ended his playing career Wednesday.

Ennis had five assists in seven games while playing with the Mannheim Eagles of the German league this campaign. The 34-year-old logged 700 NHL games across 13 seasons with Buffalo, Edmonton, Ottawa, Minnesota and Toronto, totaling 144 goals and 346 points. His best offensive season came in 2010-11 in which he contributed 20 goals and 49 points in 82 outings with Buffalo. Ennis also had four goals and 12 points in 24 career playoff games.