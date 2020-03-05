Wild's Adam Beckman: First WHL player to 100 points

Beckman reached the 100-point plateau in WHL Spokane's 6-2 win over Edmonton on Wednesday.

It's been quite a rise to prominence for Minnesota's 2019 third-rounder. Beckman was playing midget AAA hockey in Saskatchewan as recently as the 2017-18 season. He's the first WHL player to reach 100 points this season and has a six-point lead in the WHL scoring race over Portland forward and 2020 draft-eligible center Seth Jarvis. The Wild's prospect pool is extremely top heavy with forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy and not a whole lot else after that. The emergence of Beckman has added another potential high-end talent to that mix.