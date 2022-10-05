Baddock was designated for waivers by Minnesota on Wednesday.
Baddock has featured in just one NHL game since turning pro back in 2016-17. As such, the winger probably shouldn't be worried about being claimed off the waiver wire. Once the 2014 sixth-round pick clears, he figures to be reassigned to AHL Iowa where he will likely play the majority of his games this year.
