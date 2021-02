Baribeau was recalled from AHL Iowa to the taxi squad Monday.

Baribeau will travel with the team on its three-game road trip because Cam Talbot is still in COVID-19 protocol. He's not expected to suit up unless either Kaapo Kahkonen or Andrew Hammond suffers an injury. The 22-year-old enjoyed a strong start to the AHL season, producing a .927 save percentage through three games this year.