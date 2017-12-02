Wild's Nate Prosser: Back home to kick off reunion tour with Wild
Prosser is expected to make his season debut with the Wild on Saturday, the Star Tribune reports.
Prosser spent parts of eight seasons with Minnesota before plying his trade with the St. Louis to start this season. The Blues only put him in one game, before waiving him and losing him to his hometown club. He's more of a shutdown defenseman, though, and not necessarily someone you want to be concerned with in the fantasy realm.
