Opening the 2017-18 season Prosser was serving as the emergency defensemen in St. Louis, but after he was claimed by Minnesota, he appeared in 56 of 57 games to close out the year. The 31-year-old also was able to notch his best point total since 2011-12, but really pulled his worth on the defensive end. Prosser blocked 83 shots and collected 56 hits, despite just averaging 13:25 of ice time. Prosser will once again return to Minnesota for next season, but it's unclear if he'll be able to secure consistent playing time once again on its deep defensive group.