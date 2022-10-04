Senyshyn was released from his professional tryout Tuesday and assigned to Utica of the AHL.
Senyshyn will join the Comets on a one-year, AHL deal, which was agreed to Monday. He has suited up in only 16 career NHL games over the past four seasons, earning one goal and two assists.
