Kassian has announced the end of his playing career.

Kassian recorded two goals, 50 PIM and 32 hits in 51 contests with the Coyotes last season. The 32-year-old forward logged 661 NHL games with Buffalo, Vancouver, Edmonton and Arizona over the course of his career, finishing with 92 goals, 203 points, 913 PIM and 1,360 hits. He also scored six goals and nine points in 45 career playoff appearances.