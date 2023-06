Kassian (upper body) was placed on unconditional waivers Tuesday for the purpose of a buyout, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.

Kassian is presumably healthy now after sitting out the final 12 games of the 2022-23 season due to an upper-body issue. He will become an unrestricted free agent after being bought out of the last season of his four-year, $12.8 million contract. The 32-year-old winger collected two goals, 50 PIM and 32 hits in 51 appearances with the Coyotes during the 2022-23 campaign.