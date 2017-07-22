2017 British Open odds: Jordan Spieth the overwhelming favorite after 54 holes

The betting markets have responded to Saturdays action, reflecting the two-horse race we've got at Royal Birkdale for the 146th Open Championship. Both Jordan Spieth has a three-shot edge on Matt Kuchar, who is three shots clear of the rest of the field. They'll be playing again Sunday and going head-to-head for the title, and the odds (via Bovada) reflect our assumption that the champion is going to come from that final group of the day.

Favorite

Jordan Spieth: -375



It's over. You could throw your hard-earned dollars at this near-certain lock but the odds are slanted so heavily in Spieth's favor you'd be better off just sitting back to enjoy it like the rest of us. You don't want to be the person who risks it all for a small payoff in the event of the unthinkable.

Chasers

Matt Kuchar: +400



Brooks Koepka: +2200



Hideki Matsuyama: +2200



Branden Grace: +4500

Look at that drop off from Kuchar to Koepka! In terms of value, I think you have to go with Koepka or Matsuyama if you want to take a long-shot going into Sunday, a round where the "longshots" category could be renamed "ways to throw your money away."

Longshots