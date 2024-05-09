An elevated purse, additional FedEx Cup points and one last trophy before the PGA Championship are all up for grabs this week at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. With 69 of the best players on the PGA Tour and many of those names who aim to factor in a week's time at Valhalla in the field, the Wells Fargo Championship is likely to produce a major championship-type leaderboard on a major championship-type test.

Quail Hollow once again hosts the Wells Fargo Championship as it has done so in the past, including last year when Wyndham Clark broke through for his first career PGA Tour victory. Clark has since transformed into a completely different golfer winning the U.S. Open later that year and has since tacked on this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am while consistently contending in these signature events.

While Clark was the top man a year ago, Rory McIlroy has been on that perch over the last decade or so. Three times a winner at Quail Hollow and fresh off his 25th career PGA Tour victory and 35th birthday, the four-time major champion hopes to continue this upward trajectory ahead of his return to Valhalla -- the site of his last major championship triumph in 2014.

McIlroy's drought consists of major championships, but that of Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood and Cameron Young consists of PGA Tour wins. This lot has combined to get shutout over the last two years and will hope to breakthrough for a much-needed title in Charlotte.

Masters contenders Collin Morikawa and Max Homa plan to tee it up while Hideki Matsuyama and Viktor Hovland round out the action at Quail Hollow.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 12 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 11 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio