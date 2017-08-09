2017 PGA Championship picks: Odds, expert predictions for the final major

Who you are picking to win the 2017 PGA Championship is what everyone wants to know this time of year, and rarely has the decision at the top been more difficult. The star-studded field is loaded and features Rory McIlroy, who has dominated at Quail Hollow, and Jordan Spieth, who is seeking to pick up a career Grand Slam before the age of 24. It also includes some of the best golfers in the world looking to get back to the top level of the sport before the season comes to an end and the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin.

We're here to help you answer who you should lean on at the PGA Championship. While narrowing this all down to a champion and top finishers is a tough task, we here at CBS Sports are certainly up to it. Check out the full list of 2017 PGA Championship odds here.

2017 PGA Championship picks

Kyle Porter, golf writer

Winner -- Jon Rahm: Quail Hollow is a bomber's course, and he's been feasting all year. It's supposed to rain hard for most of the week, which will help him (and others like Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy). But Rahm is No. 1 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee. If this year's collection of major winners is any indication, pedigree will matter this week, and Rahm has a great one.

Top 10 lock -- Rory McIlroy: He's been unbelievable on this course, and the only reason I'm not picking him is because everybody else will be. His scoring average of 69.3 in the last five Wells Fargo Championships is 0.5 strokes better than Justin Rose who is second (minimum six rounds played).

Sleeper -- Tony Finau (90/1): Finau is a big thumper who has a decent (if short) resume at PGA Championships. He hasn't missed a cut since May and has top 10s in two of his last three events. I legitimately think he could win this week.

Top five in order: Jon Rahm, Kevin Streelman, Charley Hoffman, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler

Surprise prediction -- Phil Mickelson misses the cut: This would be a surprise because he's basically done everything at this course except win a tournament. He's third in the last five years in scoring average behind McIlroy and Justin Rose, but it just feels like we've reached the point of the season where he's running on fumes a little bit.

Lowest round: 64

Winning score: 276 (-8)

Winner's Sunday score: 69

Chip Patterson, writer

Winner -- Rickie Fowler: It's time. Fowler arrives at Quail Hollow, where he got his first professional win back in 2012 and finished T4 last year, in good form following a 67-66 weekend at WGC-Bridgestone. In his last seven international starts, Fowler has finished in the top-10 five times with not one alarmingly bad round. He's No. 1 on the tour in strokes gained putting, and if it comes down to a showdown with Rory, he's the one with a more consistent game on the green and the previous experience of besting McIlroy on this course in a playoff five years ago.

Top 10 lock -- Rory McIlroy: Honestly, I feel good about this being a top-five lock, since McIlroy has two wins and only one finish worse than T-10 in seven starts and holds both the course and tournament record at Quail Hollow. Rory is the man to beat at this course for sure, and I expect him to eat off the tee with another impressive driving performance. But is he going to be putting well enough to win? I'm not sure.

Sleeper -- J.B. Holmes (100/1): Going with another former Quail Hollow winner here, and even though the course layout is a little bit different -- mostly the first five holes -- it's his game that should still be a nice fit for repeating the strong performance from the 2014 Wells Fargo. Holmes can launch it off the tee but struggles at times with his accuracy. If he's locked in at a familiar course, I expect we'll see him in the mix at some point this week.

Top five in order: Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Paul Casey, Dustin Johnson

Surprise prediction -- Jordan Spieth finishes outside the top 20: Spieth is the best ball-striker in the game right now and has wowed crowds and won tournaments with his ability to recover from wayward tee shots. Even though Quail Hollow has removed a ton of trees, this course and this field don't set up well for players that are missing fairways. Career Slam talk is loud, and the leaderboard is expected to be loaded with long hitters. I love watching Spieth slap it around and stick ridiculous recovery shots, but it might take another legendary finish for him to outgun the competition.

Lowest round: 64

Winning score: 275 (-9)

Winning Sunday score: 69

Adam Silverstein, editor

Winner -- Rory McIlroy: Is it my birthday or something? Do I really have a chance to be the only one here to take one of the favorites without competition from my peers? McIlroy owns the course record here, and he has six top-10 finishes at Quail Hollow since 2010 with two wins and a playoff loss. Those victories came with scores-to-par of 15 under and 21 under, respectively. So if you're asking me to pick a winner, despite how much I like some of the others in the field, it's McIlroy.

Top 10 lock -- Jordan Spieth: Seriously considered going with him as the winner because, despite McIlroy's success at Quail Hollow, Spieth has been on fire since the U.S. Open with consecutive victories (a combined 24 under par) and T13 in his last three tournaments. It may be a simplistic thing to say, but it's going to take a lot to derail Spieth, and that Career Slam is well within his grasp this week.

Sleeper -- Bryson DeChambeau (175/1): He's gone through plenty of growing pains this season, at one point missing the cut in eight straight tournaments spanning three months. Since then, he has finished T26 or better four times in his last six events with a victory at the John Deere Classic. Asking DeChambeau to beat out this stacked field is a tall task, which is why his odds are so long, but stranger things have most certainly happened.

Top five in order: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Thomas Pieters

Surprise prediction -- Sergio Garcia finishes outside the top 30: Garcia has not finished in the top 10 of the PGA Championship since 2008. He's missed four cuts since and finished outside the top 30 three other times. Compared to the rest of the majors, this is by far his worst in terms of average performance. It's been a long year for the recently-married Garcia, and with the Masters jacket now in his closet, I expect another letdown here.

Lowest round: 64

Winning score: 274 (-10)

Winning Sunday score: 68