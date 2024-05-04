The PGA Tour returns to its regularly scheduled programming with 72 holes of stroke play this week at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Welcoming the normal cast of characters to TPC Craig Ranch for the fourth straight season, the PGA Tour embarks on its final full-field event before the PGA Championship in two weeks' time.

After two rounds, it's PGA Tour rookie Jake Knapp taking the lead into Moving Day. Looking to become the first Tour rookie to win twice in one season since Xander Schauffele in 2017, Knapp topis an intriguing leaderboard that features plenty of capable chasers on a course that's already produced plenty of low numbers.

Last year's winner, Jason Day, is set to defend his title while two-time champion K.H. Lee hopes to grab his third Byron Nelson title in the last four years. Adam Scott, Sungjae Im and Min Woo Lee are among the rest of the large international contingent to round out the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio