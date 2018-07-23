2018 British Open: Tiger Woods comes close to winning 15th major; can he win another one in his career?
Woods almost winning The Open Championship was enough to get people talking about the future
At 14 major wins wins, Tiger Woods is second all-time behind Jack Nicklaus. Although he isn't necessarily expected to catch Nicklaus like he once was since battling a slew of issues -- culminating in back surgery -- every time Woods comes close to No. 15 people can't help but start to murmur: Is Tiger back?
Woods tied for sixth at the weekend's British Open, thrilling golf fans by threatening to win once again on Sunday. He finished at a 5-under 279 after shooting an even 71 on Sunday, but the buzz that Woods created just by coming close was incredible.
On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talked about Tiger's near-victory and pondered just how big the story would have been if he had closed the deal at Carnoustie. They then asked the one question about Woods that everyone wants answered: Can he win another major? Finally, they talked about how younger players have adapted to playing alongside Woods and the talk that he generates.
Woods has threatened at a few tournaments so far in 2018, and there's always plenty of excitement around his success. Now all eyes will turn to the PGA Championship in August, as Woods takes on the field once again.
