During a time in golf when seemingly every ranking and record belongs to Scottie Scheffler, one no longer does. Frankie Capan III fired a 13-under 58 in Round 1 of the Korn Ferry Tour's Veritex Bank Championship on Thursday to clip Scheffler's low mark at at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington, Texas, by one. The world No. 1's 59 had stood as the course benchmark for four years.

The 24-year-old began his day with a par before rattling off four straight birdies to get his round rolling in the right direction. He remained at 4 under up until the par-5 9th where the big bird landed and allowed Capan to turn in 6-under 29. The eagle at the turn jump started Capan's round and was the appetizer for a back nine to remember.

Birdies from the blade of Capan came on the next seven (!) holes, getting him to 13 under on the par-71 layout with two holes remaining. After playing the stretch from Nos. 9-16 in 9 under, Capan still faced the chance to pick off a couple more, especially with a closing par 5 on deck.

The right hander carded his first par in a couple hours on the par-4 17th and was unable to put one last par breaker on his card after hitting his drive on the par-5 18th in the fairway bunker. Instead, Capan settled for par on the 18th and the second-ever 58 in Korn Ferry Tour history.

Capan's 58 adds to a growing list of sub-60 rounds on the Korn Ferry Tour over the last year. A couple months ago, Cristobol del Solar fired a 57 to set the record for the lowest round in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event. Aldrich Potgieter shot 59 later that same week in Colombia. In total, there have been 13 sub-60 rounds in the history of the Korn Ferry Tour with Capan's being the latest.