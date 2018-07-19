2018 British Open TV schedule, channel, coverage, live stream, watch online, golf times
How to watch every single moment of the 2018 Open Championship on TV or streaming live online
The third major of the 2018 golf season is here with plenty of stars among the loaded field set to take on Carnoustie in Scotland for the 147th Open Championship. One of the most historic courses in major golf will see The Open decided over four days with Dustin Johnson entering as the favorite and both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson competing.
Strap in for all-day coverage of The Open with 14 hours of action during each of the first two rounds. What you'll catch when you tune in is a browned-out course that will be foreign to PGA Tour-only viewership. Don't be dismayed or confused, though, this is one of the most clever and toughest courses in Scotland and should deliver us another elite championship.
Carnoustie brings with it ambiguous expectations. With tee balls running out up to 100 yards past their intended landing area, nobody knows what to hit or how to hit it. That will make for great fun for those of us watching and following along and not having to worry about how to hit the next shot.
Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much Open Championship golf as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage all four days.
All times Eastern
Round 1 -- Thursday, July 19
Round 1 start time: 1:35 a.m.
Live streams: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on TheOpen.com
- Featured Group 1: Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Chris Wood (5:09 a.m.)
- Featured Group 2: Tiger Woods, Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Knox (10:21 a.m.)
- Holes 8-10
TV coverage: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel
TV simulcast live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)
Round 2 -- Friday, July 20
Round 2 start time: 1:35 a.m.
Live streams: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on TheOpen.com
- Featured Group 1: TBA
- Featured Group 2: TBA
- Holes 8-10
TV coverage: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel
TV simulcast live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)
Round 3 -- Saturday, July 21
Round 3 start time: TBA
Live streams: 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on TheOpen.com
- Featured Group 1: TBA
- Featured Group 2: TBA
- Holes 8-10
TV coverage: 4:30-7 a.m. on Golf Channel | 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on NBC
TV simulcast live stream: 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)
Round 4 -- Sunday, July 22
Round 4 start time: TBA
Live streams: 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on TheOpen.com
- Featured Group 1: TBA
- Featured Group 2: TBA
- Holes 8-10
TV coverage: 4:30-7 a.m. on Golf Channel | 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on NBC
TV simulcast live stream: 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)
