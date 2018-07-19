2018 British Open TV schedule, channel, coverage, live stream, watch online, golf times

The third major of the 2018 golf season is here with plenty of stars among the loaded field set to take on Carnoustie in Scotland for the 147th Open Championship. One of the most historic courses in major golf will see The Open decided over four days with Dustin Johnson entering as the favorite and both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson competing.

Strap in for all-day coverage of The Open with 14 hours of action during each of the first two rounds. What you'll catch when you tune in is a browned-out course that will be foreign to PGA Tour-only viewership. Don't be dismayed or confused, though, this is one of the most clever and toughest courses in Scotland and should deliver us another elite championship.

Carnoustie brings with it ambiguous expectations. With tee balls running out up to 100 yards past their intended landing area, nobody knows what to hit or how to hit it. That will make for great fun for those of us watching and following along and not having to worry about how to hit the next shot.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much Open Championship golf as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage all four days.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, July 19

Round 1 start time: 1:35 a.m.

Live streams: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on TheOpen.com

Featured Group 1: Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Chris Wood (5:09 a.m.)



Featured Group 2: Tiger Woods, Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Knox (10:21 a.m.)



Holes 8-10

TV coverage: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV simulcast live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 2 -- Friday, July 20



Round 2 start time: 1:35 a.m.

Live streams: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on TheOpen.com

Featured Group 1: TBA



Featured Group 2: TBA



Holes 8-10

TV coverage: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV simulcast live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 3 -- Saturday, July 21

Round 3 start time: TBA

Live streams: 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on TheOpen.com

Featured Group 1: TBA



Featured Group 2: TBA



Holes 8-10

TV coverage: 4:30-7 a.m. on Golf Channel | 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 4 -- Sunday, July 22

Round 4 start time: TBA

Live streams: 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on TheOpen.com

Featured Group 1: TBA



Featured Group 2: TBA



Holes 8-10

TV coverage: 4:30-7 a.m. on Golf Channel | 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)