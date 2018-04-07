2018 Masters tee times Saturday: Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson paired together

With eight major champions in the top 14 of the Saturday leaderboard at Augusta National, it's fair to say the Masters will likely live up to the hype in 2018. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson aren't in contention to win, but they made the cut for the weekend while world-class talents like Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson will spend the weekend chasing Patrick Reed, the leader at 9 under after shooing the round of the day (66) on a tough Friday for many golfers.

Weather is expected to be a factor Saturday during the 2018 Masters. How much that will play a factor into these tee times -- and whether the round actually finishes before Sunday -- remains to be seen. There is a chance the morning tee times get off with only minor hitches, but those starting in the late afternoon may not wind up being able to play at all.

CBS Sports will have updates throughout the day on the weather and tee times at Augusta National.

Want to watch the Masters this week? Stream Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15 & 16 and On the Range live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

Check out the tee times and pairings for Saturday's third round below: