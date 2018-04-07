2018 Masters tee times Saturday: Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson paired together
Plus, Rory McIlroy will play with Henrik Stenson as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson go off early
With eight major champions in the top 14 of the Saturday leaderboard at Augusta National, it's fair to say the Masters will likely live up to the hype in 2018. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson aren't in contention to win, but they made the cut for the weekend while world-class talents like Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson will spend the weekend chasing Patrick Reed, the leader at 9 under after shooing the round of the day (66) on a tough Friday for many golfers.
Weather is expected to be a factor Saturday during the 2018 Masters. How much that will play a factor into these tee times -- and whether the round actually finishes before Sunday -- remains to be seen. There is a chance the morning tee times get off with only minor hitches, but those starting in the late afternoon may not wind up being able to play at all.
CBS Sports will have updates throughout the day on the weather and tee times at Augusta National.
Check out the tee times and pairings for Saturday's third round below:
- 10 a.m -- Paul Casey
- 10:10 a.m -- Matthew Fitpatrick, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 10:20 a.m. -- Tyrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson
- 10:30 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele
- 10:40 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter
- 10:50 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau
- 11 a.m. -- Doug Ghim, Bernhard Langer
- 11:10 a.m. -- Martin Kaymer, Si Woo Kim
- 11:20 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Daniel Berger
- 11:30 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner
- 11:40 a.m. -- Branden Grace, Jason Day
- 11:50 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Kyle Stanley
- 12 p.m. -- Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas
- 12:10 p.m. -- Satoshi Kodaira, Fred Couples
- 12:30 p.m. -- Rafael Cabrera Bello, Vijay Singh
- 12:40 p.m. -- Haotong Li, Russell Henley
- 12:50 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Hadwin
- 1 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Zach Johnson
- 1:10 p.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Jimmy Walker
- 1:20 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm
- 1:30 p.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Cameron Smith
- 1:40 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Bubba Watson
- 1:50 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Louis Oosthuizen
- 2 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Tony Finau
- 2:10 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson
- 2:20 p.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Rory McIlroy
- 2:30 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman
