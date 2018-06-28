2018 Quicken Loans National: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Quicken Loans National live this week
In its last iteration in the Washington D.C. area, the Quicken Loans National returns to TPC Potomac where Kyle Stanley won last year in a thrilling playoff over Charles Howell III. This is just the second time this tournament has gone to that course, as it previously was played at places like Congressional, Aronimink and the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. Next year, the tournament will move to Detroit.
But this finale in the D.C. area should be a fun one with Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler anchoring the tee times on Thursday and Friday. Those two are obviously the ones who will bring out the big crowds, but I'm also interested to see youngsters Beau Hossler and Joaquin Niemann as well as players with Ryder Cup points on the line like Jimmy Walker and J.B. Holmes.
This week's tournament should be another great one as the lead in to The Open (happening in just three weeks!) gets underway. Tiger goes late on Thursday at 1:20 p.m. before teeing off early on Friday.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 7 a.m.
Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured holes: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured holes: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
Quicken Loans National Vegas Tiger picks
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Quicken Loans National 10,000 times and came up with a surprising...
-
Tiger Woods experiments with new putter
Maybe a new putter can fix some of Tiger's putting woes that have plagued him
-
Quicken Loans National picks, odds
Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler headline a so-so event between the Opens
-
When Woods tees off at Quicken Loans
The Quicken Loans National returns to Maryland for a swan song before heading to Detroit in...
-
Quicken Loans National odds, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Quicken Loans National 10,000 times and came up with some su...
-
Quicken Loans National: Best DK lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...