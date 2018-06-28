2018 Quicken Loans National: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time

In its last iteration in the Washington D.C. area, the Quicken Loans National returns to TPC Potomac where Kyle Stanley won last year in a thrilling playoff over Charles Howell III. This is just the second time this tournament has gone to that course, as it previously was played at places like Congressional, Aronimink and the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. Next year, the tournament will move to Detroit.

But this finale in the D.C. area should be a fun one with Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler anchoring the tee times on Thursday and Friday. Those two are obviously the ones who will bring out the big crowds, but I'm also interested to see youngsters Beau Hossler and Joaquin Niemann as well as players with Ryder Cup points on the line like Jimmy Walker and J.B. Holmes.

This week's tournament should be another great one as the lead in to The Open (happening in just three weeks!) gets underway. Tiger goes late on Thursday at 1:20 p.m. before teeing off early on Friday.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured holes: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured holes: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio