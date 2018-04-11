2018 RBC Heritage picks, field: Dustin Johnson returns to headline post-Masters event

The RBC Heritage is always a nice Masters reprieve as we try and recover from some of the most intense golf of the year. This year's event should be especially good as new RBC ambassador Dustin Johnson joins the usual suspects in Hilton Head. I'm excited to see what D.J. can do on a short course like this and thrilled for what should be one of the best ball-striking events of the year.

Event information

What: RBC Heritage | Where: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina | When: April 12-15

Field and odds

Field strength: C+

It's not a good field, but it also has the No. 1 player in the world. I don't expect much the week after a major championship, either.

Three stories to watch

1. D.J. rolls in: Johnson has played this event before, but not for nearly a decade and never well (79, 79, 76, 71 are his four scores here). A new RBC sponsorship roped him into this year's tournament, and I'm pretty fascinated to see how it goes. Obviously Johnson's game is prodigious, but this is a different course from where he normally excels. Still, it could be fun to watch him shape shots in a way he's normally not asked to do in order to try and win this event. Not only is he a better player than he was last time he came here, but he's a much different one, too.

2. Augusta bump: Great pull here from PGATour.com that only one of the last five champions here have skipped the Masters the week before. Most of the top players in the field this week play the Masters so it makes sense, but it's certainly something to remember when you're making picks.

3. Father, son and son: Davis Love III, a five-time champion here, and Dru Love will tee it up this week in the same tournament, which means three generations of Loves will have played this event. Davis Love Jr. played it in the last 1960s. That's pretty cool, even if neither has a real chance at winning.

"It means a lot," Dru Love told reporters. "It's my family's favorite tournament, his favorite, my mom's favorite, sitting by the beach and the pool. It's my favorite for watching golf."

Past winners

2017: Wesley Bryan

2016: Branden Grace

2015: Jim Furyk

2014: Matt Kucahr

2013: Graeme McDowell

This is what you might expect a list of RBC Heritage winners to look like. Short hitters with strong short games and iron play.

