2018 Wells Fargo Championship, Tiger Woods tee time: When golfers start on Saturday

Tiger Woods labored to a 2-over 144 score through the first two rounds of the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship. His score leaves him nine strokes out of first place with 46 golfers between him and leader Peter Malnati, who is at 7 under.

Woods finished 85th in strokes gained putting of the 87 players to make the cut. It was tough to watch at times, even though Woods hit the ball quite well.

"I certainly was frustrated, there's no doubt about that," said Woods. "I missed so many putts, but I've got to put it behind me and move on to the next one and hit the next shot with just as much commitment. And I did that all day and, unfortunately, I didn't make anything until the last hole."

Tiger birdied his final hole -- his only circle of the day -- to shoot a 73 on Friday, backing up the 71 he shot on Thursday afternoon. He'll play early with Brooks Koepka, who he also played with in the first two rounds.

Woods was not the only star to struggle through two rounds. Rickie Fowler is six back. Justin Thomas is seven back. Rory McIlroy, like Woods, is nine back of Malnati. With so many high-quality players jammed into such a small space on the leaderboard, the weekend at Quail Hollow is sure to be thrilling.

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Woods' entire round on Saturday. In the meantime, here's a look at the tee times of major pairs ahead of Saturday's third round. For a full list of Wells Fargo Championship tee times, click here.

All times Eastern

Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry -- 9:04 a.m.

J.B. Holmes, Rory McIlroy -- 9:13 a.m.

Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka -- 9:40 a.m.

Justin Thomas, Luke List -- 11:20 a.m.

Jason Day, Paul Casey -- 1:30 p.m.

Peter Malnati (leader), Aaron Wise -- 1:40 p.m.