2018 Wells Fargo Championship, Tiger Woods tee time: When golfers start on Sunday

Tiger Woods starts the final round of the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday nine back of Jason Day's 10-under lead with an early tee time with Brandon Harkins. Woods shot a 3-under 68 on Saturday to get under par for the tournament, but he's still struggling with his putter (95 putts over the first three days).

He likely has no shot at the win, but could pretty easily notch a backdoor top-10 finish in his first tournament after the Masters.

"If I can just post a good number tomorrow, see what happens," Woods said. "I think these guys will probably, the way these conditions are, they'll go out and get to double digits under par. That may be out of reach tomorrow, but who knows. Maybe I can play a low one and see what happens. I feel like I'm hitting the ball well enough and just trending in the right direction for next week."

Woods might be in the featured pairing in the morning, but Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy, who tee off an hour later, will be the main event. McIlroy (-3) and Fowler (-4) are likely out of the mix, too, but McIlroy did shoot a 62 back in 2010 in the final round for his first PGA Tour victory.

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Woods' entire round on Sunday. In the meantime, here's a look at the tee times of major pairings ahead of Sunday's fourth round. For a full list of Wells Fargo Championship tee times, click here.

All times Eastern

Ted Potter, Jr., Justin Thomas -- 10:47 a.m.

Tiger Woods, Brandon Harkins -- 11:05 a.m.

Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy -- 12:25 p.m.

Phil Mickelson, Johnson Wagner -- 12:55 p.m.

Jason Day (leader), Nick Watney -- 1:35 p.m.