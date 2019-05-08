2019 AT&T Byron Nelson odds: Surprising picks from proven model that nailed four golf majors

The week before a major means many golfers will rest, but the 2019 AT&T Bryon Nelson still has plenty of household names gunning for the title. Play begins on Thursday from Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, with the first 2019 Byron Nelson tee times getting underway bright and early at 7:50 a.m. ET. Brooks Koepka (7-1), Hideki Matsuyama (13-1) and Jordan Spieth (15-1) are some of the most recognizable golfers and also the top three favorites in the latest 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson odds. They'll take on a field of hungry challengers looking to make their mark like Abraham Ancer (55-1) and veterans like Brandt Snedeker (55-1). The winner will have plenty of momentum headed into next week's major on Long Island. Before locking in any 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson picks of your own, be sure to see the current PGA predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the 2019 Byron Nelson field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Aaron Wise, the defending champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Wise broke through for his first career PGA Tour victory at this event last year after carding all four rounds in the 60s at Trinity Forest. Last year's champ enters the Byron Nelson 2019 full of confidence after back-to-back finishes in the top 20 at the Masters and the Wells Fargo Championship, two tournaments with extremely challenging fields.

However, the 22-year-old has failed to win a tournament since his triumph at last year's AT&T Byron Nelson, and he's missed the cut in four of his last nine starts on the PGA Tour. His troubles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. He enters this week's event ranked 122nd in driving accuracy percentage (59.77), which could cause trouble at Trinity Forest. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson field.

Another surprise: Michael Thompson, a colossal 90-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Thompson will look to bounce back this week after shooting a second-round 75 last week at the Wells Fargo Championship, which resulted in his fourth missed cut of the season. Despite his disappointing result at Quail Hollow, Thompson enters the AT&T Byron Nelson 2019 having finished in the top 15 five times this season. That includes a top-10 run last month at the RBC Heritage.

He's a prolific ball-striker who can attack a golf course. He enters this week's event ranked in the top 30 in driving accuracy percentage (67.54) and scoring average (70.286). And he's proven he can have success at this event. In fact, Thompson fired two rounds of 68 or better at the Byron Nelson last year. He has all the tools necessary to climb the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson leaderboard in short order.

Also, the model says two other golfers with massive 2019 Byron Nelson odds of 50-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full AT&T Byron Nelson projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.

