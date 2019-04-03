2019 Augusta National Women's Amateur TV coverage, schedule, live stream, watch online, channel
How to watch the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur all week long
One week before the 2019 Masters, we get a glimpse of the greatest course in American golf with the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur, which begins Wednesday in Augusta, Georgia. This three day event -- which will take place on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday this week -- features the best women's amateurs in the world playing their final round on one of golf's most historic courses. The first two rounds will be played at the nearby Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club, also in Augusta.
An international field of 72 women amateurs will play the first 36 holes of stroke play. After that, the field will be cut to 30 with those leaders playing the final round at Augusta National. Should a playoff be needed, it will be contested under sudden death rules. Check out our primer on the ANWA by clicking here.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the three-day event. Here's how you can watch as much of the Augusta National Women's Amateur as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for coverage throughout, and join us again next week for wall-to-wall coverage of the 2019 Masters.
All times Eastern
Round 1 -- Wednesday, April 3
Round 1 start time: 9 a.m.
Daily look-in coverage: 4:30-5 p.m. on Golf Channel and NBCSports.com
Round 2 -- Thursday, April 4
Round 2 start time: 9 a.m.
Round 3 -- Saturday, April 6
Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.
Early coverage: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Golf Channel and NBCSports.com
End of round coverage: 12-3 p.m. on NBC and NBCSports.com
