2019 British Open odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from dialed-in model that nailed two straight majors

Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland will be the center of the golf universe as the 2019 British Open, also called the Open Championship, takes place at the iconic venue beginning on Thursday, July 18. The 2019 Open Championship will be the first held at the course since 1951 and Northern Ireland natives Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell are sure to be crowd favorites throughout the tournament. McDowell is the 2010 U.S. Open champion and an honorary lifetime member at Royal Portrush, while McIlroy is a four-time major champion who set the course record with a 61 at the North of Ireland Championship when he was just 16 years old. McDowell is a longshot at 50-1, while McIlroy is the 8-1 favorite in the latest 2019 Open Championship odds. Other stalwarts like Brooks Koepka (10-1), Dustin Johnson (12-1) and Tiger Woods (16-1) will be among the favorites at the Open Championship 2019.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now with the 2019 Open Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Tiger Woods, a three-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at Royal Portrush.

Woods won his 15th major championship earlier this year at the Masters. It was his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open and the first time in his career he came from behind to win a major. Woods can tie Sam Snead with 82 career PGA Tour victories with a win at Royal Portrush, which is hosting the Open for the fist time since 1951.

Woods has 10 career top-10 finishes at this major, but the Open Championship 2019 will be his first start since finishing 21st at the U.S. Open in June. He's played in just three tournaments since his victory at Augusta, finishing outside the top 20 in two of them. SportsLine's model says he won't earn his 16th career major championship at the Open 2019 and sees far better values in a loaded field.

Another surprise: Justin Rose, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the Open Championship 2019 title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open champion, is the No. 4 player in the world and has become one of the most consistent performers in golf in his late-30s. The 2018 FedEx Cup winner has been putting the ball brilliantly so far in 2019, ranking fourth on the PGA Tour in strokes-gained putting per round (.778) and sixth in total strokes gained (1.718).

This season, Rose took down the Farmers Insurance Open and owns six top-10 finishes in 13 starts, including a third-place last month at the U.S. Open. Rose finished second at the Open last year and has seven top-five finishes in majors since 2012. He's been a popular pick since finishing fourth at Royal Birkdale as a 17-year-old in 1998 and has the perfect skill set to climb the 2019 Open Championship leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says five other golfers with Open Championship odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the British Open 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? The odds below show the projected 2019 British Open leaderboard.

Brooks Koepka 8-1

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Jon Rahm 14-1

Tiger Woods 16-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Jordan Spieth 30-1

Justin Thomas 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 30-1

Bryson DeCahmbeau 30-1

Jason Day 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Henrik Stenson 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Graeme McDowell 50-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Matt Wallace 50-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Tony Finau 60-1

Shane Lowry 60-1

Patrick Reed 60-1