2019 British Open odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from top model that nailed two straight majors

History is on the line for multiple golfers at the 2019 British Open, which tees off Thursday, July 18. The 2019 Open Championship takes place at Royal Portrush, a links-style course that's hosting this illustrious event for the first time since 1951. Tiger Woods is gunning for major No. 16, a number that would put him just two behind Jack Nicklaus. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy, a Northern Ireland native who will receive a warm welcome at the Open Championship 2019, is looking for his first major win since 2014. The latest 2019 Open Championship odds give Woods (16-1), the reigning Masters champion, a strong chance to continue his climb, while McIlroy (8-1) is going off as the Vegas favorite to lift the Claret Jug. Whether you're looking to back a golfer on the cusp of history or searching through the field for other value selections, you should see the 2019 Open Championship picks and PGA predictions from the proven golf projection model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now with the 2019 Open Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Tiger Woods, a three-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at Royal Portrush.

Woods won his 15th major championship earlier this year at the Masters. It was his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open and the first time in his career he came from behind to win a major. Woods can tie Sam Snead with 82 career PGA Tour victories with a win at Royal Portrush, which is hosting the Open for the fist time since 1951.

Woods has 10 career top-10 finishes at this major, but the Open Championship 2019 will be his first start since finishing 21st at the U.S. Open in June. He's played in just three tournaments since his victory at Augusta, finishing outside the top 20 in two of them. SportsLine's model says he won't earn his 16th career major championship at the Open 2019 and sees far better values in a loaded field.

Another surprise: Patrick Cantlay, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the Open Championship 2019 title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Cantlay might not be the household name some of the other players who will be competing at Royal Portrush are, but the 27-year-old has made plenty of noise this season on the PGA Tour. He earned his second career PGA victory last month at the Memorial Tournament after shooting a head-turning 19-under par. He's also racked up a total of eight top-10 finishes this season, including a third place performance at the PGA Championship and a ninth place run at the Masters.

And while his driving accuracy has been a problem at times, Cantlay has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 Open Championship leaderboard because he can shoot low scores. He currently ranks in the top five in both scoring average (69.095) and birdie average (4.42), which should give him a strong shot at winning his first major at Royal Portrush.

Also, the model says five other golfers with Open Championship odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the British Open 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 British Open leaderboard from the model that's nailed two straight golf majors, and find out.

Brooks Koepka 8-1

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Jon Rahm 14-1

Tiger Woods 16-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Jordan Spieth 30-1

Justin Thomas 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 30-1

Bryson DeCahmbeau 30-1

Jason Day 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Henrik Stenson 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Graeme McDowell 50-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Matt Wallace 50-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Tony Finau 60-1

Shane Lowry 60-1

Patrick Reed 60-1