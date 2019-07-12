2019 British Open odds: Surprising picks, predictions from dialed-in model that nailed two straight majors

The PGA Tour has just one event remaining before the 2019 Open Championship, the fourth and final major of the year. The Open Championship, also known as the 2019 British Open, is shaping up to be star-studded affair as Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and many of golf's biggest stars take on the Dunluce Course at Royal Portrush starting on Thursday, July 18. This links-style course is the perfect test to see which players can withstand its challenges and outlast one of golf's deepest Open Championship fields ever. Woods, a three-time champion, is among the favorites to win The Open for the fourth time. The 81-time PGA Tour winner currently sits in second behind Jack Nicklaus (18) for the most majors in men's professional golf history with 15. The latest 2019 Open Championship odds have Woods going off at 16-1, while McCIlroy, a Northern Ireland native, enters The Open 2019 as the Vegas favorite at 8-1. With a victory at Royal Portrush, McIlroy will win his second Claret Jug and first major championship since 2014. With so many storylines unfolding leading up to next week's event, you'll want to see the latest PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine before locking in any 2019 Open Championship picks of your own.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now with the 2019 Open Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion who won the Open in 2017, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at Royal Portrush.

Spieth was perhaps the most dominant player on tour from 2015 to 2017, but he's struggled to keep that form over the past two years. And while he's shown a few glimpses of promise this year like his third-place finish at the PGA Championship, followed by top-10 runs at the Charles Schwab Classic and the Memorial Tournament, he doesn't come into the Open Championship 2019 with much momentum.

That's because he finished 65th at the U.S. Open thanks in large part to a disastrous 76 in the final round. He also missed the cut at the Travelers Championship late in June. He ranks 193rd on tour in driving accuracy percentage (53.99) and is just 180th in greens in regulation percentage (62.69). The model sees Spieth struggling to contend, and there are far better values in a loaded Open Championship 2019 field.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Schauffele has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 11 and the 25-year-old already boasts an impressive track record in major championships. He finished tied for second earlier this year at the Masters, was second at the Open Championship last year, and has finished in the top 10 in his last three starts at the U.S. Open.

Schauffele is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour and has finished on top of the leaderboard twice this season already. As a result, he's moved up to fourth in the FedEx Cup standings. Schauffele has derived that success from a well-rounded game. He ranks in the top 15 on the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.782) and birdie average (4.27). He's a long shot that could climb the 2019 Open Championship leaderboard very quickly.

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the Open Championship title.

