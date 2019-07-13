2019 British Open odds: Surprising picks, predictions from same model that nailed two straight golf majors

For players like Tiger Woods (16-1), Rory McIlroy (8-1), Jordan Spieth (30-1) and defending champion Francesco Molinari (20-1), the 2019 British Open, also known as the Open Championship, is about adding another Claret Jug to their collection. But for pros like Rickie Fowler (25-1), the Open 2019 is all about capturing the career-defining major that has eluded him. Fowler enters the event at Royal Portrush as one of 11 golfers going off at 25-1 or lower in the latest 2019 Open Championship odds. He's finished in the top 12 in six of his last 11 major tournaments, but has yet to break through with a title. Now, on one of the biggest stages in golf, he'll battle a highly-talented 2019 Open Championship field. The first 2019 Open Championship tee times are on Thursday, July 18. Whether you're looking over the list of former champs or targeting a potential first-time winner, you need to see the 2019 Open Championship picks and PGA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now with the 2019 Open Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion who won the Open in 2017, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at Royal Portrush.

Spieth was perhaps the most dominant player on tour from 2015 to 2017, but he's struggled to keep that form over the past two years. And while he's shown a few glimpses of promise this year like his third-place finish at the PGA Championship, followed by top-10 runs at the Charles Schwab Classic and the Memorial Tournament, he doesn't come into the Open Championship 2019 with much momentum.

That's because he finished 65th at the U.S. Open thanks in large part to a disastrous 76 in the final round. He also missed the cut at the Travelers Championship late in June. He ranks 193rd on tour in driving accuracy percentage (53.99) and is just 180th in greens in regulation percentage (62.69). The model sees Spieth struggling to contend, and there are far better values in a loaded Open Championship 2019 field.

Another surprise: Jason Day, a 30-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Day has the all-around game to finish on top of the 2019 Open Championship leaderboard at Royal Portrush. He'll be able to attack the 7,344-yard course aggressively thanks to an average driving distance of 303.1 yards, which ranks in the top 40 on tour. Being able to hit short irons into the greens at Royal Portrush will allow Day to control the golf ball and avoid its deep bunkers and thick rough altogether.

Day's length off the tee on the par-5 holes will also allow him to go for the green in two, which could result in more birdie opportunities. In fact, he enters the 2019 Open Championship ranked in the top 15 on the PGA Tour in birdie average (4.27). Plus, Day has finished in the top 12 in five major tournaments since 2016. He has the all-around game and experience to be a force at Royal Portrush and provides exceptional value as a 30-1 long shot.

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the Open Championship title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the British Open 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 British Open leaderboard from the model that's nailed two straight golf majors, and find out.

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Tiger Woods 16-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Jason Day 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 30-1

Justin Thomas 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Henrik Stenson 50-1

Graeme McDowell 50-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Matt Wallace 50-1