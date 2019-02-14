2019 Genesis Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Genesis Open live this week
The Riv! Tiger Woods and the PGA Tour will tee it up at Riviera Country Club this week, which is considered probably the best course on the regular PGA Tour rotation. Woods will be making his second start of 2019 and just his second start at Riviera in the last decade.
He won't be alone, though. Woods will be joined by Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and three-time champ Bubba Watson in what should be the event of the year to this point.
If you need to get caught up on your Riviera architecture, you should check out Andy Johnson's work at the Fried Egg. It's worth digging into as this course is always one of the biggest stars of the week. It will have competition this week (see above), and I'm looking forward to the golf event of 2019 (to date) as the PGA Tour wraps in California and moves on to Florida and toward the first major of the season.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday, Friday
Round starts: 9:30 a.m.
Featured groups: 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 11 a.m.
Featured groups: 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and fuboTV (Try for free)
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 10:30 a.m.
Featured groups: 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and fuboTV (Try for free)
Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
Genesis Open odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine simulated the Genesis Open 10,000 times and came up with some surprises
-
Tiger Woods commits to WGC-Mexico
Big Cat is in the field next week in a tournament where he's won seven times but also never...
-
Saga of Kuchar caddie payment returns
This strange story took yet another weird turn this week
-
Genesis Open, Tiger Round 1 tee times
Big Cat gets two of the top 10 players in the world for the first two rounds this week
-
Garcia apologizes on social media
The story of Garcia damaging greens and bunkers in Saudi Arabia isn't going anywhere
-
Genesis Open DFS: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...