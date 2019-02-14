2019 Genesis Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time

The Riv! Tiger Woods and the PGA Tour will tee it up at Riviera Country Club this week, which is considered probably the best course on the regular PGA Tour rotation. Woods will be making his second start of 2019 and just his second start at Riviera in the last decade.

He won't be alone, though. Woods will be joined by Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and three-time champ Bubba Watson in what should be the event of the year to this point.

If you need to get caught up on your Riviera architecture, you should check out Andy Johnson's work at the Fried Egg. It's worth digging into as this course is always one of the biggest stars of the week. It will have competition this week (see above), and I'm looking forward to the golf event of 2019 (to date) as the PGA Tour wraps in California and moves on to Florida and toward the first major of the season.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday, Friday

Round starts: 9:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups: 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 10:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio