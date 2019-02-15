2019 Genesis Open tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods and the field start on Friday

Thursday's first round at the 2019 Genesis Open was a complete mess as players started early but saw their work erased by a complete restart of the tournament after loads of rain rolled into Riviera Country Club. Jordan Spieth is tied for the lead at 5 under through 12 holes.

As a result, nobody finished Round 1, which means that the Thursday morning wave that is currently still on the course -- including Spieth, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson -- will come back early on Friday at 10 a.m. ET to finish up before giving way to the Thursday afternoon group (which includes Tiger Woods).

The group that finishes early on Friday (Spieth, Mickelson, Johnson) will then tee off again in the afternoon for Round 2. As a result, Woods (and Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy) will have an early Friday tee time to go with an early Saturday tee time in an effort to get everything back on track and finish the tournament by Sunday evening.

Here's a look at the new tee times for Friday and what round each group will be on. Keep in mind, there's a 70 percent chance of more rain during the daya, so these tee times and groups could get bumped even further into the weekend. Here's a look at the complete list of tee times.

All times Eastern

Round 1

11:21 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm (No. 1)

11:21 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Sergio Garcia, Sangmoon Bae (No. 10)

11:32 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas (No. 1)

11:42 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Jonas Blixt, Adam Scott (No. 1)

11:53 a.m. -- Davis Love III, Jim Furyk, Fred Couples (No. 1)

Round 2

5:11 p.m. -- Cameron Champ, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson (No. 1)

5:22 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth (No. 1)

5:32 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Martin Kaymer, K.J. Choi (No. 1)



5:43 p.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Vijay Singh, Tommy Fleetwood (No. 1)

Rounds 1-2 -- Friday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Featured groups: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio