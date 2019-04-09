2019 Masters odds: Surprising picks from advanced model that predicted Patrick Reed's victory

The 2019 Masters features a field of 87 of the world's top golfers vying for an $11 million purse, one of the largest on the PGA Tour. The champion will collect almost $2 million as well as a coveted green jacket and 600 FedEx Cup points. The champion will also receive a lifetime exemption into the Masters, just as past winners like Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, and Tiger Woods all have. The latest 2019 Masters odds list Rory McIlroy as the Vegas favorite at 7-1, with Dustin Johnson (10-1), Justin Rose (12-1) and Woods (14-1) going off at 14-1 or shorter. They'll all get their shot at the title when the Masters 2019 gets underway on Thursday from Augusta National Golf Club, with a winner being crowned three days later on CBS. Six of the last 10 Masters Tournaments have been decided by two strokes or fewer, so history says we could see another tight finish this year. Before you lock in your 2019 Masters picks, listen to the PGA Tournament predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking win last year at the Masters. It also called Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on eventual winner McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the field for the Masters 2019 is set, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Rickie Fowler, last year's Masters runner-up and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top five.

Fowler finished second last year after shooting a head-turning 65 and 67 in his final two rounds at Augusta National. It was the second time he's finished in the top five at the Masters and his fourth top-12 showing at Augusta overall. He'll be making his ninth Masters start this week, but his struggles in golf's majors have been well-documented. In fact, Fowler has played 34 consecutive majors as a professional without winning one.

He has the skill set to beat golf's elite, evidenced by his victory at the 2015 Players Championship. Plus, he earned his fifth career PGA Tour victory earlier this season at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. However, he's struggled to find his game after his victory at TPC Scottsdale, failing to crack the top 35 in three of his last five PGA Tour starts. He was 17th at last week's Valero Texas Open, and SportsLine's model sees far better values in the 2019 Masters field than the 16-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise: Hideki Matsuyama, a 35-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Matsuyama enters the Masters 2019 full of confidence. He's earned three top-10 finishes this year and has finished in the top 20 in five of his last seven starts. Plus, he's excelled at Augusta, with top-20 finishes the last four years. In fact, he had a seventh place run in 2016 and a top-five performance the year before, when he shot an eye-popping 11-under.

The five-time PGA Tour winner is hitting the ball extremely well off the tee, averaging over 307 yards per drive this season. His ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway allows him to use his short irons to approach the green. That lethal combination has resulted in Matsuyama hitting over 70 percent of greens in regulation, which should give him more birdie opportunities this week at Augusta. He's paired with 2013 Masters champ Adam Scott and Kyle Stanley on Thursday. Watch for him to climb the 2019 Masters leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says three other golfers with 2019 Masters odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 Masters, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2019 Masters odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Masters leaderboard from the model that nailed Patrick Reed's victory last year.

2019 Masters odds

Rory McIlroy 7-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Bubba Watson 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Xander Schauffele 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Patrick Reed 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Patrick Cantlay 60-1

Kevin Kisner 60-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Brandt Snedeker 80-1

Charley Hoffman 80-1

Cameron Smith 80-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Charles Howell III 100-1