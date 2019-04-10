2019 Masters odds: Surprising picks from same model that called Patrick Reed's victory

With Tiger Woods back in form, hoping to win his 15th career major and fifth green jacket starting Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club, the 2019 Masters figures to be another epic event. The Masters Par-3 Contest took place Wednesday, but with 2019 Masters tee times starting on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET, the game's elite will battle world-class holes like the No. 12 Golden Bell, Augusta's shortest par-3, as well as the par-5 Azalea, which is potentially reachable in two shots. Heading into the Masters 2019, Rory McIlroy is the Vegas favorite at 7-1 and has finished in the top 10 in four straight trips to Augusta. Right behind him in the 2019 Masters odds are stars like Dustin Johnson (10-1), Justin Rose (12-1), and the living legend Tiger Woods at 14-1. It's the first major of the year and 87 players have been invited to Masters 2019 for arguably the most prestigious event in golf. Before you make your 2019 Masters picks and PGA predictions, you'll want to see the projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking win last year at the Masters. It also called Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on eventual winner McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the field for the Masters 2019 is set, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion and one of the Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25.

The three-time major champion has had a tough run by his standards lately, with three missed cuts and no top-20 finishes during the 2018-19 PGA schedule so far. Spieth has struggled with a two-way miss off his driver, ranking 203rd in strokes gained off the tee at -0.695 and 143rd in total strokes gained at -0.349. He failed to make the weekend at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, Sony Open in Hawaii, and Players Championship already this season. Plus, he turned in a 68 in the first two rounds of last week's Texas Open, but stumbled on Saturday and Sunday with a 73 and 72 to finish a disappointing 30th.

Those struggles have dropped his Official World Golf Ranking to No. 33 and he's just 170th in FedEx Cup points. Even with his past success at Augusta National Golf Club, Spieth is a golfer to fade given his recent track record, according to the model. He's not worth the 16-1 premium you'll need to pay for him at the Masters 2019.

Another surprise: Tommy Fleetwood, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Fleetwood hasn't missed a cut in his last 22 worldwide starts and owns eight top-10 finishes during that span. He won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last season and finished second at the 2018 U.S. Open. Overall, the Englishman is starting to adapt to golf stateside since taking up residence in Florida recently.

The 28-year-old ranks fourth in strokes gained off the tee at 0.922 shots per round against the average tour player. He is also 16th in strokes gained around the green at 0.404. Those are vital to breaking through at Augusta National against a highly talented 87-player field. Fleetwood has also improved strongly at this course, missing the cut in 2017 before cracking the top 20 last year. Look for him to move up the 2019 Masters leaderboard after he tees off at 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday alongside Xander Schauffele and Gary Woodland.

Also, the model says three other golfers with 2019 Masters odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 Masters, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2019 Masters odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Masters leaderboard from the model that nailed Patrick Reed's victory last year.

2019 Masters odds

Rory McIlroy 7-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Bubba Watson 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Xander Schauffele 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Patrick Reed 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Patrick Cantlay 60-1

Kevin Kisner 60-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Brandt Snedeker 80-1

Charley Hoffman 80-1

Cameron Smith 80-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Charles Howell III 100-1