2019 Masters tee times, pairings: Tiger Woods, complete field set for Round 2 on Friday

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- With one round of action in the books, the 2019 Masters is officially underway. The best news? The leaderboard is stacked, and we should be in for plenty of action when Round 2 begins Friday morning. Though our storylines have shifted -- Jordan Spieth continued his collapse, and Rory McIlroy is fighting from behind -- there are still some huge names in contention for a green jacket as the final three days of the Masters plays out.

All that's left is to find out when your favorite golfer is playing so you can follow him throughout the day, both on CBS Sports and streaming on Masters Live. Well, we are here to answer that question for you. Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for Friday as the 2019 Masters continues from Augusta National. Also, here's our complete TV coverage and live streaming guide for the Masters.

Want to watch the Masters this week? Stream Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15 & 16 and On the Range live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

2019 Masters tee times, pairings for Friday

All times Eastern

8:30 a.m. -- Sandy Lyle, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire

8:41 a.m. -- Trevor Immelman, Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling

8:52 a.m. -- Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

9:03 a.m. -- Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen

9:14 a.m. -- Bernhard Langer, Matt Wallace, Alvaro Ortiz

9:25 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick

9:36 a.m. -- Vijay Singh, Billy Horschel, Jovan Rebula

9:47 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shugo Imahira

9:58 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar

10:09 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tyrrell Hatton

10:31 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira

10:42 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day

10:53 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas

11:04 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka

11:15 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners

11:26 a.m. -- Ian Woosnam, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway

11:37 a.m. -- Mike Weir, Shane Lowry, Kevin O'Connell

11:48 a.m. -- Angel Cabrera, Aaron Wise, Justin Harding

11:59 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Brandt Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya

12:10 p.m. -- Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes

12:32 p.m. -- Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Lucas Bjerregaard

12:43 p.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell

12:54 p.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson

1:05 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Hidiki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley

1:16 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland

1:27 p.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman

1:38 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

1:49 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm

2 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith