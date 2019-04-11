2019 Masters tee times, pairings: Tiger Woods, complete field set for Round 2 on Friday
The pairings and tee times for the second round at Augusta National have been released
AUGUSTA, Ga. -- With one round of action in the books, the 2019 Masters is officially underway. The best news? The leaderboard is stacked, and we should be in for plenty of action when Round 2 begins Friday morning. Though our storylines have shifted -- Jordan Spieth continued his collapse, and Rory McIlroy is fighting from behind -- there are still some huge names in contention for a green jacket as the final three days of the Masters plays out.
All that's left is to find out when your favorite golfer is playing so you can follow him throughout the day, both on CBS Sports and streaming on Masters Live. Well, we are here to answer that question for you. Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for Friday as the 2019 Masters continues from Augusta National. Also, here's our complete TV coverage and live streaming guide for the Masters.
Want to watch the Masters this week? Stream Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15 & 16 and On the Range live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.
2019 Masters tee times, pairings for Friday
All times Eastern
8:30 a.m. -- Sandy Lyle, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire
8:41 a.m. -- Trevor Immelman, Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling
8:52 a.m. -- Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink
9:03 a.m. -- Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen
9:14 a.m. -- Bernhard Langer, Matt Wallace, Alvaro Ortiz
9:25 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick
9:36 a.m. -- Vijay Singh, Billy Horschel, Jovan Rebula
9:47 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shugo Imahira
9:58 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar
10:09 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tyrrell Hatton
10:31 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira
10:42 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day
10:53 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas
11:04 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka
11:15 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners
11:26 a.m. -- Ian Woosnam, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway
11:37 a.m. -- Mike Weir, Shane Lowry, Kevin O'Connell
11:48 a.m. -- Angel Cabrera, Aaron Wise, Justin Harding
11:59 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Brandt Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya
12:10 p.m. -- Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes
12:32 p.m. -- Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Lucas Bjerregaard
12:43 p.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell
12:54 p.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson
1:05 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Hidiki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley
1:16 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland
1:27 p.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman
1:38 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland
1:49 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm
2 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith
-
Tiger, Phil, Rory all in featured groups
How to watch Tiger Woods and the other Featured Groups on Friday at Augusta National
-
2019 Masters live leaderboard, updates
Live scores, analysis, updates and highlights from Round 1 of the 2019 Masters at Augusta...
-
Tiger Woods opens strong at 2019 Masters
Woods got off to a hot start and cooled down just a tad in Round 1 at Augusta National
-
Tiger Woods playing at the 2019 Masters
Woods begins his quest for another green jacket at Augusta National, so join us along for the...
-
How to watch Masters Live on Thursday
Watch every single shot Tiger Woods -- and others -- hit on Thursday at the 2019 Masters
-
2019 Masters TV, live stream, schedule
How to watch every memorable moment of the 2019 Masters on TV or streaming live online