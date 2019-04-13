2019 Masters TV coverage, channel, schedule, live stream, watch online, golf tee times

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- With 36 holes down and just as many to go at the 2019 Masters, this tournament has already to proven to be wonderful. A star-studded affair if there ever was one on a golf course, the competition has been fierce as the 87-man field has been whittled down to 65 that will battle for the green jacket.

For many, simply getting the opportunity to attend the Masters once is a dream. But the truth is that being able to watch golf on the grandest stage of them all over four straight days is an incredible treat each year for golf fans whether in attendance, at home, on the road or -- shh! -- at work. CBS Sports is thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the Masters throughout this week with a variety of methods in which you can view the sport's signature event -- both on your television, streaming online and even on your mobile device.

Tiger Woods is playing in his second straight Masters since missing consecutive events and rocketed up the leaderboard on Friday. He enters Saturday just one shot back of a five-way tie for the lead. Oh, and those leaders? They are all prior major champions. Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much Masters as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout and download the CBS Sports app to watch Masters Live on your mobile device.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, April 13

Round 3 start time: 9 a.m. [Saturday tee times]

Masters on the Range: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com

Masters Live stream: 9:55 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com

TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS | Encore: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7 p.m. on Masters.com

Round 4 -- Sunday, April 14

Round 4 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters on the Range: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com

Masters Live stream: 11 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS | Encore: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on Masters.com

Additional details

The 2019 Masters Live lineup of channels.

Masters On The Range: The live show originating from the Tournament Practice Area at Augusta National will be presented Monday through Sunday on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, and CBS Sports Network. Masters On The Range will feature interviews with players and analysis of the field leading up to the start of the 2019 Masters and throughout the Tournament. Amanda Balionis, Michael Breed, Bobby Clampett and Brian Crowell will provide commentary.

Featured Groups: Andrew Catalon and Billy Kratzert will tee off coverage of the 2019 Masters on Thursday morning with Featured Groups. In addition, Crowell and Breed also will serve as announcers for the Featured Groups live streaming coverage of select pairings throughout their entire round each day.

Amen Corner: Live streaming video of the 11th, 12th and 13th holes. Grant Boone and Mark Immelman will serve as announcers for Amen Corner.

15 & 16: Clampett, Luke Elvy and Ned Michaels will provide commentary and analysis for live streaming video on the 15th and 16th holes.

In addition to the four channels of live golf action, Masters Live will present video highlights including in-progress and end-of-day, highlights from the Par 3 Contest, historical highlights, Augusta National aerials and Interview Room highlights. Masters Live and additional features available on Masters.com will be available for free at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app for phones and tablets.

CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news network from CBS Sports, will feature live updates and reports on the leaderboard and latest stories from the Tournament beginning Monday with Doug Bell and CBS Sports golf writer Kyle Porter. Highlights also will be available on CBS Sports' social channels, and CBS Sports' broadcast coverage will be available to stream live via the CBS All Access subscription service.