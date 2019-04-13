2019 Masters tee times, pairings: Tiger Woods, final complete field set for Round 4 on Sunday

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- With 54 holes in the books and 18 more to get in before inclement weather hits, the 2019 Masters will be off and running early on Sunday. Play begins at 7:30 a.m. ET with the televised broadcast window beginning at 9 a.m. and the 54-hole leaders taking the course shortly thereafter.

That means Tiger Woods, in his first final pairing at Augusta National since 2007 after shooting a 7 under 67 on Saturday, will lineup alongside Tony Finau and solo leader Francesco Molinari at 9:20 a.m. Molinari leads at 13 under, while Woods and Finau (who shot one of three 8 under 64s on Saturday) are two back at 11 under.

There will be plenty of action throughout the day at Augusta National, but with golfers playing in threesomes and starting at both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees, there's a lot to wade through. All that's left is to find out when Woods and your favorite golfers are playing so you can follow them throughout the day, both on CBS Sports and streaming on Masters Live. Well, we are here to answer that question for you. Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for Sunday as the 2019 Masters continues from Augusta National. Also, here's our complete TV coverage and live streaming guide for the Masters.

Want to watch the Masters this week? Stream Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15 & 16 and On the Range live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

2019 Masters tee times, pairings for Sunday

All times Eastern

No. 10

7:30 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Viktor Hovand (a), Charley Hoffman

7:41 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau, Takumi Kanaya (a)

7:52 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Gary Woodland

8:03 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, J.B. Holmes, Charles Howell III

8:14 a.m. -- Kiradech, Aphibarnrat, Kevin Na, Alvaro Ortiz (a)

8:25 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Devon Bling (a), Keith Mitchell

8:36 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Satoshi Kodaira, Andrew Landry

8:47 a.m. -- Bernhard Langer, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Eddie Pepperell

8:58 a.m. -- Branden Grace, Martin Kaymer, Haotong Li

9:09 a.m. -- Emiliano Grirllo, Zach Johnson, Billy Horrschel

9:20 a.m. -- Trevor Immelman, Alex Noren

No. 1



7:30 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim

7:41 a.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Kevin Tway, Patton Kizzire

7:52 a.m. -- Henrirk Stenson, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith

8:03 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Corey Conners

8:14 a.m. -- Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Lucas Bjerregaard

8:25 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm

8:36 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Thorbjorn Olesen

8:47 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler

8:58 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele

9:09 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Webb Simpson, Ian Poulter

9:20 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau, Tiger Woods