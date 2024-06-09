A busy three-week stretch on the PGA Tour kicks off this week with the 2024 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. Serving as the appetizer for the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, the Memorial welcomed the best players on the PGA Tour as it dons the signature status once again.

Cutting the field at the 36-hole mark like the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Genesis Invitational, the Memorial represents the final chance for players to fine-tune their games. A game which needs little sharpening is that of Scottie Scheffler. The world No. 1 arrived in Ohio as the clear-cut favorite after his top-10 performance at the PGA Championship and runner-up finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Finishing one stroke outside the playoff at this event a season ago, Scheffler looks to break through at Jack's place with a cooperative putter in tow as the clear 54-hole leader with a four-stroke lead on the field entering Sunday's final around. While there are other big-name golfers near the top of the leaderboard, the Memorial has become Scheffler's tournament to lose.

Should he pick up the victory, Scheffler would become the first golfer since Justin Thomas in 2017 to win five events in a season, and he would do so with two majors and the FedEx Cup Playoffs remaining on the table.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio