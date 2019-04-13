2019 Masters tee times, pairings: Tiger Woods, complete field set for Round 3 on Saturday
The pairings and tee times for the third round at Augusta National have been released
AUGUSTA, Ga. -- With 36 holes in the books at Augusta National Golf Club, the 2019 Masters has reached a fever pitch. What other way is there to describe nine golfers being within one shot of the lead including such massive names as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Jason Day?
Just one day after we thought Koepka might run away with the Masters or Phil Mickelson might become the oldest major champion in history, we are officially on Tiger Watch. Woods is looking to grasp his fifth green jacket against a mighty field ... 14 years after last winning at Augusta. There's been back surgeries, neck surgeries, off-course incidents and near-major wins. Woods has survived it all and made it back to the top of the pack at Augusta. Now ... will he get the job done?
All that's left is to find out when Woods and your favorite golfers are playing so you can follow them throughout the day, both on CBS Sports and streaming on Masters Live. Well, we are here to answer that question for you. Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for Saturday as the 2019 Masters continues from Augusta National. Also, here's our complete TV coverage and live streaming guide for the Masters.
2019 Masters tee times, pairings for Saturday
All times Eastern
9:05 a.m. -- Eddie Pepperell
9:15 a.m. -- Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo
9:25 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Takumi Kanaya
9:35 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Billy Horschel
9:45 a.m. -- Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling
9:55 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Haotong Li
10:05 a.m. -- Keith Mitchell, Aaron Wise
10:15 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Cantlay
10:25 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Trevor Immelman
10:35 a.m. -- Satoshi Kodaira, Andrew Landry
10:45 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Matthew Fitzpatrick
11:05 A.M. -- Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy
11:15 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Kyle Stanley
11:25 a..m. -- Keegan Bradley, Bubba Watson
11:35 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Alvaro Ortiz
11:45 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Jimmy Walker
11:55 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson
12:05 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Kevin Tway
12:15 p.m. -- Bernhard Langer, Rafael Cabrera Bello
12:25 p.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Tommy Fleetwood
12:35 p.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Lucas Bjerregaard
12:45 p.m. -- Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Kisner
1:05 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler
1:15 p.m. -- Corey Conners, Tony Finau
1:25 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas
1:35 p.m. -- Charles Howell III, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
1:45 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson
1:55 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Patton Kizzire
2:05 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter
2:15 p.m. -- Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele
2:25 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson
2:35 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott
2:45 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Jason Day
