2019 Northern Trust tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, the field start Round 1 on Thursday
Big Cat will try to reestablish himself in these FedEx Cup Playoffs
It's hard to look anywhere on The Northern Trust tee sheet and find anything other than a top-shelf pairing. Golfers are grouped in order of their FedEx Cup ranking for this first playoff event, which means we have several loaded up trios.
The most obvious place to start is always with Tiger Woods. He's ranked No. 28 in the FedEx Cup standings and grouped with Scott Piercy and J.T. Poston (last week's Wyndham Championship winner) for Round 1. Poston's caddie is pretty fired up about that.
It's not the kind of star-studded group Woods is normally in, but that's made up for at the top. The first three in the standings -- Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar -- will play together. So will Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Webb Simpson.
You also get fun trios of Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and Tommy Fleetwood, and Justin Rose, Marc Leishman and Rickie Fowler. All in all, the way this plays out is more organic (and probably more fun) than normal as the first event of the three-tournament playoff run gets underway at Liberty National on Thursday.
The Northern Trust -- Round 1 tee times
All times Eastern
- 7:43 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, J.T. Poston, Scott Piercy (No. 10)
- 8:05 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Adam Scott, Kevin Kisner (No. 1)
- 8:05 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Jon Rahm (No. 10)
- 8:16 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Matt Kuchar (No. 10)
- 12:11 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Kevin Streelman, Matthew Wolff (No. 1)
- 12:44 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood (No. 1)
- 12:55 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler (No. 1)
- 1:06 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay
All the big group tee times are above; here's a look at the complete list.
Round 1 -- Thursday
Round starts: 7 a.m.
Featured groups: 7:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
