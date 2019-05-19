2019 PGA Championship TV coverage, schedule, channel, live stream, watch online, tee times

For the 101th time, the PGA Championship is being contested with the Wanamaker Trophy on the line. And for the first time, the PGA Championship is standing as the second major of the golf season as it has been moved up two months from August to May. The 2019 version of the event is emanating from New York with a loaded field of the best golfers in the world, including 49 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings -- everyone but Justin Thomas, who had to pull out this week due to a wrist injury.

Brooks Koepka has pulled away from the field after setting a 36-hole major championship scoring record and now sitting seven up on his peers. No golfer on the PGA Tour has ever lost a 54-hole lead of seven strokes or more, and Koepka is looking for even more history. With a victory on Sunday, Koepka would become the first golfer to hold back-to-back titles at two separate majors simultaneously (PGA Championship, U.S. Open).

With 18 holes remaining, strap in for all-day coverage of the PGA Championship on Sunday from both CBS Sports and TNT. Here's how you can watch as much PGA Championship golf as possible. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage during the entire tournament with live streaming options available on Sunday.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, May 19

Round 4 start time: 7:35 a.m.

Live streams: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

Featured Group 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com



Featured Group 2: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com



Featured Holes 16-18: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

TV coverage (early): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT

TV simulcast live stream: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)

TV coverage (late): 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

PGA Championship Round 3 Encore: 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network