2019 PGA Championship TV coverage, schedule, channel, live stream, watch online, tee times
How to watch every single moment of the 101th PGA Championship on TV or streaming live online
For the 101th time, the PGA Championship is being contested with the Wanamaker Trophy on the line. And for the first time, the PGA Championship is standing as the second major of the golf season as it has been moved up two months from August to May. The 2019 version of the event is emanating from New York with a loaded field of the best golfers in the world, including 49 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings -- everyone but Justin Thomas, who had to pull out this week due to a wrist injury.
Brooks Koepka has pulled away from the field after setting a 36-hole major championship scoring record and now sitting seven up on his peers. No golfer on the PGA Tour has ever lost a 54-hole lead of seven strokes or more, and Koepka is looking for even more history. With a victory on Sunday, Koepka would become the first golfer to hold back-to-back titles at two separate majors simultaneously (PGA Championship, U.S. Open).
With 18 holes remaining, strap in for all-day coverage of the PGA Championship on Sunday from both CBS Sports and TNT. Here's how you can watch as much PGA Championship golf as possible. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage during the entire tournament with live streaming options available on Sunday.
All times Eastern
Round 4 -- Sunday, May 19
Round 4 start time: 7:35 a.m.
Live streams: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Group 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Group 2: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Holes 16-18: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
TV coverage (early): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT
TV simulcast live stream: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)
TV coverage (late): 2-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access
How to get CBS All Access: Signing up is simple. Simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial. Just input the proper information, and you're off.
PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
PGA Championship Round 3 Encore: 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
-
2019 PGA Championship purse, payouts
The winner on Sunday at Bethpage Black will receive nearly $2 million in winnings
-
How to watch PGA live on Sunday
Watch the best golfers in the world tee off in Round 4 action at Bethpage Black
-
PGA Championship leaderboard, Round 4
Live scores, analysis, updates and highlights from Round 4 of the 101st PGA Championship
-
PGA Championship: Round 4 tee times
Tiger Woods is not playing the weekend, but we still have some great pairings in Sunday's final...
-
Coronation next for Koepka at Bethpage
The second major of 2019 has been decided, and its winner will be the same one as 2018
-
PGA Championship odds, Sunday picks
SportsLine simulated the final round of the 2019 PGA Championship 10,000 times and came up...