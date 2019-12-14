2019 Presidents Cup: TV schedule, coverage, live stream, watch online, channel, feed, start times

Presidents Cup week nearly over, and in the United States, the golf is airing in primetime (ish). Tiger Woods' United States team is taking on Ernie Els' International team this week at Royal Melbourne in Australia as the U.S. looks to continue its dominance by winning its eight straight. That's going to be tough with the Americans trailing 10-8 after four sessions. This after the U.S. was wrecked 4-1 on Day 1 action. A trailing team entering Day 3 has never come back to win the Presidents Cup.

As Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Co. look to repeat what they did in 2017 when they won 19-11 at Liberty National in the United States, the Americans were dealt a blow with a three-point deficit after the first day. They were able to mitigate disaster by performing better on Day 3, but there is still an uphill battle to climb.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action. But first, a refresher on the formats.

Four-ball: Two-golfer teams representing each country square off against each other. Each of the four golfers plays their own ball and the best score from a single player counts for his team for that hole. For example, if one International golfer makes a birdie on the par-4 first hole but his partner and both Americans make par, the International team gets 3, the U.S. gets a 4 and the International team goes 1 up.

Foursomes: Two-golfer teams representing each country square off against each other. This time, however, the players have to switch off hitting the same ball until it rolls in the cup. Players have to switch off hitting tee shots no matter who made the putt on the previous hole. Scoring is still match-play style, but there is more strategy involved here, and the U.S. has struggled in this format at the Ryder Cup over the last few years.

Singles: One-on-one matches played out over the course of the day.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 4 -- Saturday

Style: Singles | Round starts: 6 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com