2019 RBC Canadian Open odds: Surprising picks from advanced computer model that predicted five golf majors

The 2019 RBC Canadian Open is set to get underway on Thursday, June 6, and there plenty of intriguing groups that will tee off in the first round. Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Brandt Snedeker, a group that has 24 combined PGA Tour wins, will get underway with a 12:50 p.m. ET tee time. Mike Weir, Nick Taylor and David Hearn, three Canadian golfers looking to win this tournament for their home country for the first time in 65 years, get underway at 8:20 a.m. ET. And two-time Canadian Open Champion Jim Furyk and defending champion Dustin Johnson, the favorite in the latest 2019 RBC Canadian Open odds at 11-2, join Canadian Corey Conners at 7:50 a.m. ET.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Brooks Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the 2019 RBC Canadian Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: McIlroy, a four-time major champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 3.

McIlroy, who's making his first ever start at the Canadian Open, has finished inside the top 10 in nine of his last 11 tournaments on the PGA Tour. He also enters the 2019 RBC Canadian Open ranked inside the top five on tour in scoring average (69.605).

However, the 30-year-old is coming off his worst performance of the season. He missed the cut last week at the Memorial Tournament after shooting an opening round 75. Plus, McIlroy enters this week's event hitting less than 60 percent of fairways off the tee (58.61), which could cause major trouble at Hamilton. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 RBC Canadian Open field.

Another surprise: Henrik Stenson, a huge 41-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a significantly better chance to win than his odds imply, so he's a value pick to keep on your radar this week.

The 41-year old Swedish golfer has six career PGA Tour victories, including one in 2016 and one in 2017. He's still looking for his first win this season, but has had some close calls, including top-10 performances at the Hero World Challenge and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

The model has factored in his strong driving accuracy percentage of 71.19, a number that ranks seventh on the PGA Tour this season. That should keep him in manageable situations, setting him up to climb the 2019 RBC Canadian Open leaderboard throughout the weekend.

Also, the model says four other golfers with odds of 24-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 RBC Canadian Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world?

