2019 The Challenge: Japan Skins live stream, watch online, TV channel, rules, Tiger Woods start time
Find out when and how to watch the event also featuring Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyam
A big week for golf in Asia gets started on Monday afternoon (overseas) and late Sunday evening in the United States with a four-man skins game -- The Challenge: Japan Skins -- between Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama.
Those four will play 18 holes at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan for $350,000. How does this work? I'm glad you asked. The holes will be staggered so that the first few are worth less than the rest. Here's the breakdown.
- Holes 1-6: $10,000 per skin
- Holes 7-12: $15,000 per skin
- Holes 13-17: $20,000
- 18th hole: $100,000
This all culminates in a tasty $100,000 final hole, which should be a blast. Additionally -- just like Tiger's match with Phil Mickelson last Thanksgiving -- there will be on-course betting as well.
The way skins work is that you have to win a hole outright against the rest of the field, otherwise the money rolls ahead to the next hole. So if all four make par at the first, the second hole will be for $20,000 ($10,000 from the first hole and $10,000 from the second).
Golf Channel will have coverage beginning at 11 p.m. ET going deep into the night. You can also live stream a simulcast online at NBCSports.com/live. Tee shots are expected to be in the air around midnight. Outside of the United States, golf fans can watch via GolfTV.
