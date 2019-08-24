2019 Tour Championship tee times, pairings: When Brooks Koepka, field start Round 3 on Saturday

Brooks Kopka (who else?) leads the 2019 Tour Championship at 13 under by one stroke after two rounds. Just behind him are Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy, both of whom have won FedEx Cups at the Tour Championship before where Koepka has not. Xander Schauffele sits a distant fourth at 9 under, four back of Koepka and three back of McIlroy and Thomas.

Those four will make up the final two pairings at East Lake on Saturday, but there are some other fun ones from golfers who have little to no chance to actually win the event. Dustin Johnson and Brandt Snedeker (contrasting styles if there ever were any) tee off at 1:10 p.m. ET. Ryder Cup vets Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose will play at 1:30 p.m. And big boppers Tony Finau and Jon Rahm go at 2:30 p.m.

It should be a great Saturday at East Lake as the top of the leaderboard gets sorted out among three of the five best golfers on the planet play for suitcases of cash and the other 27 behind them try and mount a charge to set up a wild Sunday.

Here's a look at all the Round 3 tee times. You can follow along all day with CBS Sports as we cover the action LIVE, starting at 12:30 p.m.

Tour Championship -- Round 3 tee times

All times Eastern, all players tee off on No. 1

1 p.m. -- Lucas Glover, Marc Leishman

1:10 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Brandt Snedeker

1:20 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Charles Howell III

1:30 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose

1:40 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson

1:50 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Kisner

2 p.m. -- Corey Conners, Gary Woodland

2:10 p.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Tommy Fleetwood

2:20 p.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Sungjae Im

2:30 p.m. -- Jon Rham, Tony Finau

2:40 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott

2:50 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Patrick Reed

3 p.m. -- Paul Casey, Patrick Cantlay

3:10 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

3:20 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 1 p.m.

Featured groups: 1 p.m. on PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30-7 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2:30-7 p.m. on NBCSports.com

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio