2019 U.S. Open odds: Surprising Sunday picks from model that predicted five golf majors

The 2019 U.S. Open concludes on Sunday, and Gary Woodland is the leader after 54 holes after firing a 69 on Saturday. He's at 11-under in the latest 2019 U.S. Open leaderboard and will be in the final group on Sunday with Justin Rose, who shot a 68 on Saturday to get to 10-under, one behind Woodland. Rose is a full three shots ahead of Brooks Koepka, Chez Reavie and Louis Oosthuizen and is the favorite in the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds at 7-4 to win it all. Woodland is right behind him at 2-1 despite holding the lead. Meanwhile, Koepka (-7) is looking for his third consecutive U.S. Open title and is the only other player with single-digit odds at 9-2. But before you make your Sunday 2019 U.S. Open picks, be sure to see the projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now, it has simulated the final round of the 2019 U.S. Open and there are some huge surprises.

One major surprise the model is calling for: Woods, a 15-time major champion who entered the week as one of the Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 25 at Pebble Beach. Woods was 10-1 to start the week and stalked the pace for the first two days before back-to-back bogeys on his final two holes on Friday dropped him to even par. After shooting a 71 on Sunday, Woods is now 11 shots off the pace. Even though he's made miraculous comebacks in his career, that's too far back to mount a charge.

Another surprise: Adam Scott (-3) makes a strong run at the U.S. Open 2019 title despite being a monstrous 300-1 long shot. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Scott has been in strong form in major championships lately, finishing in the top 20 in each of his last four starts. He's been hot too, finishing second at the Memorial and eighth last month at the PGA Championship. Scott has five top-10 finishes this season and will have an advantage of an early Sunday battle with the poa annua greens that have a tendency to quicken up and get bumpier later in the day.

Also, the model says two other golfers with astronomical odds of 100-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 U.S. Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full 2019 U.S. Open projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of five golf majors.

Justin Rose 7-4

Gary Woodland 2-1

Brooks Koepka 9-2

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Louis Oosthuizen 12-1

Chez Reavie 25-1

Matt Kuchar 66-1

Jon Rahm 100-1

Henrik Stenson 125-1

Chesson Hadley 150-1

Graeme McDowell 150-1

Danny Willet 200-1

Matt Wallace 200-1

Xander Schauffele 200-1

Dustin Johnson 250-1

Adam Scott 300-1

Tiger Woods 400-1