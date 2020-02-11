2020 Genesis Invitational odds: PGA picks, Tiger Woods predictions from advanced model that nailed six majors

Rory McIlroy is back on top of the world for the first time since 2015, as the newly minted No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Rankings leads an elite field at the 2020 Genesis Invitational. McIlroy will make his fourth start at the famed Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, where he finished in a tie for fourth one year ago. All of the top five players in the world are expected to compete, including Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson.

McIlroy is the favorite at 7-1 in the latest 2020 Genesis Invitational odds. Thomas is 15-2, Rahm is 8-1 and Johnson is 14-1. Tournament host Tiger Woods is 18-1 Genesis Open odds 2020 as he looks to set the record for PGA Tour wins with an 83rd victory. The first 2020 Genesis Open tee times at the 7,322-yard, par-71 course are on Thursday. Before locking in any 2020 Genesis Invitational picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to check out the predictions and projected 2020 Genesis Open leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch.

In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. And already this season, the model called Justin Thomas winning the CJ Cup and Rory McIlroy taking down the WGC-HSBC Champions. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model's top 2020 Genesis Invitational predictions

Now that the 2020 Genesis Invitational field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Tiger Woods, who's seeking his record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour victory, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10.

Woods is off to a blistering start this season. He earned his 82nd career PGA Tour victory earlier this season at the Zozo Championship and followed that up with a ninth-place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open. However, the 15-time major champion has struggled mightily over the years at Riviera Country Club. In fact, Riviera is the only PGA Tour venue he's played more than four times in his professional career without a victory. There are far better values to be had in this loaded Genesis Open 2020 field.

Another surprise: Bubba Watson, a 22-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Watson's odds are too long considering he has won the Genesis three times, capturing the 2014, 2016 and 2018 titles. Watson also has been playing exceptionally well in recent weeks, tying for sixth at the Farmers Insurance Open and finishing third at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

A mercurial left-hander, Watson is looking to earn his 13th PGA Tour victory at a course he took 15th at last season. The big-hitting Watson is firing 316.3 yards per drive this season, shots that will shrink Riviera substantially. With a pedigree of success and recent form, Watson has all the tools needed to climb the 2020 Genesis Invitational leaderboard.

How to make 2020 Genesis Invitational picks

Also, the model says three other golfers with odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2020 Genesis Invitational, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors, and find out.

2020 Genesis Invitational odds

Rory McIlroy 7-1

Justin Thomas 15-2

Jon Rahm 8-1

Dustin Johnson 14-1

Tiger Woods 16-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Tony Finau 20-1

Bubba Watson 22-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Jason Day 33-1

Adam Scott 33-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Justin Rose 40-1

Matt Kuchar 45-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Patrick Reed 50-1

Jordan Spieth 50-1

Bryson DeChambeau 55-1

Collin Morikawa 60-1

Abraham Ancer 66-1

Sergio Garcia 66-1

J.B. Holmes 66-1

Sungjae Im 66-1

Kevin Na 75-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 80-1

Nick Taylor 80-1

Ryan Moore 90-1

Scottie Scheffler 90-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1