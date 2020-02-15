2020 Genesis Invitational tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, field start Round 3 on Saturday
Big Cat, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka take on Riviera Country Club this weekend
Two rounds of play at the 2020 Genesis Invitational are in the books, and Matt Kuchar is your 36-hole leader at 9 under.
He has some rich company, though, as Rory McIlroy is two back and Adam Scott trails by three. Those two -- arguably the two best ball-strikers on the planet -- will be taking on a course made for ball-strikers and trying to run down Kuchar over the final two days.
Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm lurk a little farther back, and beyond them are Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods. So we'll have some great pairings throughout the day beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern.
Can't get enough golf? Subscribe to The First Cut with Kyle Porter where we take a weekly look at everything in the world of golf.
I listed a few of the great tee times and pairings below with a link to all the weekend tee times below.
Genesis Invitational -- Round 3 tee times
All times Eastern
- 11:47 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth (No. 10)
- 11:57 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Marc Leishman, Xander Schauffele (No. 10)
- 12:08 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Carlos Ortiz, Paul Casey (No. 1)
- 12:50 p.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Sung Kang, Adam Scott (No. 1)
- 1 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Harold Varner III, Matt Kuchar (No. 1)
All the big group tee times are above; here's a look at the complete list.
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 11 a.m.
Featured groups and holes: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
Tiger skipping WGC-Mexico Championship
Big Cat has made a decision about the WGC-Mexico Championship
-
Tiger shoots 73 in Round 2 of Genesis
Big Cat's 73 was a big disappointment on Friday at Riviera
-
European Tour postpones events in Asia
The Maybank Championship and Volvo China Open will not take place later this spring
-
How to watch the 2020 Genesis Inv.
Find out when and how to watch the 2020 Genesis Invitational live this week
-
Genesis Invitational picks, odds, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 Genesis Open 10,000 times and came up with a surprising leaderboard.
-
Best 2020 Genesis Open expert picks
Sal Johnson nailed the Masters and PGA Championship last year.
-
Genesis leaderboard: Rory threatening heading into weekend
Kuchar may not have what it takes this weekend to hold off the surging McIlroy at Riviera
-
Woods chasing Kuchar after Rd. 1 at Genesis
Kuchar was money on Thursday at Riviera, running out to a three-shot lead in Round 1