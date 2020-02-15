2020 Genesis Invitational tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, field start Round 3 on Saturday

Two rounds of play at the 2020 Genesis Invitational are in the books, and Matt Kuchar is your 36-hole leader at 9 under.

He has some rich company, though, as Rory McIlroy is two back and Adam Scott trails by three. Those two -- arguably the two best ball-strikers on the planet -- will be taking on a course made for ball-strikers and trying to run down Kuchar over the final two days.

Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm lurk a little farther back, and beyond them are Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods. So we'll have some great pairings throughout the day beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Can't get enough golf? Subscribe to The First Cut with Kyle Porter where we take a weekly look at everything in the world of golf.

I listed a few of the great tee times and pairings below with a link to all the weekend tee times below.

Genesis Invitational -- Round 3 tee times

All times Eastern

11:47 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth (No. 10)

-- Adam Hadwin, Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth (No. 10) 11:57 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Marc Leishman, Xander Schauffele (No. 10)

-- Brooks Koepka, Marc Leishman, Xander Schauffele (No. 10) 12:08 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Carlos Ortiz, Paul Casey (No. 1)

-- Dustin Johnson, Carlos Ortiz, Paul Casey (No. 1) 12:50 p.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Sung Kang, Adam Scott (No. 1)

-- Wyndham Clark, Sung Kang, Adam Scott (No. 1) 1 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Harold Varner III, Matt Kuchar (No. 1)

All the big group tee times are above; here's a look at the complete list.

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio