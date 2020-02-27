2020 Honda Classic: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start times, listen on radio
Find out when and how to watch the 2020 Honda Classic live all week
The first PGA Tour event of the four-week Florida swing will also likely be the most difficult. A nice field takes on nasty PGA National this week as the 2020 Honda Classic gets us really rolling toward Augusta National and the Masters. Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka will all be in attendance, but the course will likely be the big star as something in the single digits under par almost always wins here.
We've often gotten big-name champs, too. Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Ernie Els and Fowler have all left PGA National with a trophy. Fowler will be looking for his second in four years this week as he reemerges after a few weeks off. So we should be in for a great event, which kicks off a really great month of golf with the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week, Players Championship after that and that big one in Georgia less than 50 days away.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 7 a.m.
Featured groups and holes: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 7:15 a.m.
Featured groups and holes: 7:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
