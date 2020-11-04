Reigning FedEx Cup champion Dustin Johnson highlights a stellar field at this week's 2020 Houston Open. The tournament, which begins Thursday morning, will be played on the 7,021-yard, par-71 Memorial Park Golf Course, a venue that was redesigned by famed architect Tom Doak and is back on the PGA Tour schedule for the first time since 1963. Lanto Griffin returns to defend his title and will be joined in the 2020 Houston Open field by FedEx Cup winners Henrik Stenson, Brandt Snedeker, and Texas native Jordan Spieth, among others.

Johnson, who returns to action after missing multiple starts due to COVID-19, is the 15-2 favorite in the 2020 Houston Open odds from William Hill. Other 2020 Houston Open contenders include Tyrrell Hatton at 16-1, and Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau at 20-1. Griffin is a longshot pick at 40-1 on the PGA odds board. Before locking in any 2020 Houston Open picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the latest Houston Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $12,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. Those who followed that advice saw a massive +5500 return.

He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff. McClure hit a top-five bet (+1200) on Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship, finishing up over $700 on his best bets.

The model was all over Dustin Johnson (8-5) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Tour Championship and Justin Thomas winning the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at 12-1. And at the 3M Open, McClure's best bets returned a whopping $1,100 as he nailed a top-five pick on Max Homa (+1200) and a top-20 pick on Talor Gooch (+400). Those are just some of his recent big returns.

In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2020 Houston Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2020 Houston Open predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Houston Open 2020: Brooks Koepka, a four-time major champion and one of the top Vegas favorites at William Hill, stumbles and barely cracks the top-10. Koepka has proven he's capable of finishing on top of the leaderboard anytime he tees it up, however he's been extremely inconsistent since winning the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in 2019. In fact, Koepka has finished outside the top-40 in eight of his last 13 starts on the PGA Tour.

Koepka's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. The 30-year-old enters this week's event ranked 265th in driving accuracy percentage (41.07), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Houston Open 2020 field.

Another surprise: Sungjae Im, a 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Im has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 23rd-ranked player in the world, Im played in an astounding 26 events in the 2019-20 PGA Tour season and earned over $4.3 million.

Im posted seven top-10s last season, including a runner-up at the Sanderson Farms Championship and his maiden victory at the Honda Classic. Im is one of the better putters on tour, averaging just 1.576 strokes on the greens last season. That accuracy will come in handy this week at the Memorial Park Golf Course, where he has all the tools needed to climb the 2020 Houston Open leaderboard.

How to make 2020 Houston Open picks

Also, the model is targeting four other golfers with odds of 25-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who wins the Houston Open 2020? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2020 Houston Open leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and is up over $12,000 since the restart, and find out.

2020 Houston Open odds (via William Hill)

Dustin Johnson 15-2

Tyrrell Hatton 16-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Tony Finau 20-1

Hideki Matsuyama 20-1

Russell Henley 25-1

Scottie Scheffler 25-1

Viktor Hovalnd 25-1

Sungjae Im 33-1

Adam Scott 33-1

Jason Day 35-1

Sergio Garcia 35-1

Lanto Griffin 40-1

Zach Johnson 40-1

Doc Redman 40-1

Brian Harman 50-1

Si-Woo Kim 50-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Jordan Spieth 50-1

Shane Lowry 55-1

Cameron Davis 60-1

James Hahn 60-1

Alex Noren 66-1

Erik Van Rooyen 66-1

Stewart Cink 66-1

Harold Varner 66-1

Denny McCarthy 66-1

Wyndham Clark 70-1

Talor Gooch 70-1

Lee Westwood 70-1

Mackenzie Hughes 80-1

Kristoffer Ventura 80-1

Henrik Stenson 80-1

Sam Burns 80-1

J.T. Poston 80-1

Aaron Wise 80-1

Phil Mickelson 80-1

Dylan Frittelli 80-1

Charley Hoffman 80-1

Kevin Streelman 80-1

Brandt Snedeker 90-1

Lucas Glover 90-1

Cameron Tringale 90-1

Matthew NeSmith 100-1

Adam Schenk 100-1

Scott Piercy 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Henrik Norlander 100-1

Russell Knox 100-1

Maverick McNealy 100-1

Ollie Schniederjans 100-1

Matt Jones 100-1

Harry Higgs 100-1

Beau Hossler 100-1

Martin Laird 100-1